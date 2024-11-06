Dream Job? 1 In 3 Would Reject It Over Health Insurance Concerns

( MENAFN - SWNS Digital) By Joseph Staples // SWNS NEWS COPY A new survey has revealed one in three Americans would turn down a dream job if it didn't offer good health insurance options. The poll of 2,000 U.S. adults found three-quarters (73%) consider healthcare options an important factor if they were looking for a new job, and 63% [...]

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.