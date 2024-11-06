Peshawar Traders Protest New Entry Fees In Gur And Fruit Markets

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: The Capital Metropolitan of Peshawar has introduced entry fees for entering Gur Mandi and Fruit Mandi, sparking protests among local traders.



According to the new tax structure, a fixed fee of Rs. 20 has been imposed on Suzuki vans and rickshaws, Rs. 100 on pickup trucks, Rs. 200 on Shahzore trucks, and Rs. 300 on 8- and 12-wheeler trucks.

Also Read: Two Killed in Intense Clash with Security Forces in Baka Khel, Bannu

In response, traders held a demonstration yesterday in Gur Mandi, chanting slogans against the Metropolitan Government and calling the tax a "financial massacre" of local businesses. They demanded an immediate repeal of the charges.

Meanwhile, Peshawar's Mayor stated that the fee dates back to a tax introduced in 2019, though it was not being collected due to unavoidable circumstances. The Metropolitan Government has now resumed its collection in Gur and Fruit Mandis.