Peshawar Traders Protest New Entry Fees In Gur And Fruit Markets
Date
11/6/2024 7:33:36 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
PESHAWAR: The Capital Metropolitan government of Peshawar has introduced entry fees for vehicles entering Gur Mandi and Fruit Mandi, sparking protests among local traders.
According to the new tax structure, a fixed fee of Rs. 20 has been imposed on Suzuki vans and rickshaws, Rs. 100 on pickup trucks, Rs. 200 on Shahzore trucks, and Rs. 300 on 8- and 12-wheeler trucks.
In response, traders held a demonstration yesterday in Gur Mandi, chanting slogans against the Metropolitan Government and calling the tax a "financial massacre" of local businesses. They demanded an immediate repeal of the charges.
Meanwhile, Peshawar's Mayor stated that the fee dates back to a tax introduced in 2019, though it was not being collected due to unavoidable circumstances. The Metropolitan Government has now resumed its collection in Gur and Fruit Mandis.
