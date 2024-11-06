Climate Change Hits Peshawar: Warmest October In Four Decades, Unseasonal Heat Expected To Continue

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Climate change has dramatically impacted Peshawar's weather, marking the warmest October in over four decades. Forecasts suggest that November and December will also be warmer than usual.



Historically, Peshawar's average October temperature was 17°C, with a noticeable onset of cooler weather by mid-month. However, this year, the trend has reversed, and many residents are still using air conditioners and wearing light clothing even as October has ended.

The Meteorological Department reported that the average temperature in Peshawar rose to 20°C this October, a concerning spike. In the 1980s, the city had periods of dry and warm weather, but the recent increase in heat intensity has been unprecedented. Other regions, including Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat, have also experienced temperature hikes of over three degrees.

The warming trend isn't limited to Peshawar. Last year, it severely affected mountainous regions like Chitral, Dir, and Swat, delaying snowfall by nearly two and a half months. Similar delays are expected this year.



Furthermore, the rainfall pattern has been disrupted, with August, September, and October recording significantly less rain, exacerbating concerns over declining groundwater levels across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The escalating heat and inconsistent rainfall signal mounting challenges driven by climate change, with far-reaching implications for agriculture, water resources, and daily life in the province.