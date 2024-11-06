Gun Attack On Passenger Vehicle In Lower Kurram Leaves Two Dead, One Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: Two people were killed and a woman when unidentified assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle traveling from Peshawar to Parachinar. The incident took place in Lower Kurram's Dadkamar area.



The deceased include the vehicle's driver, Mushtaq Ali, and another passenger, Wahab Ali, while the injured woman, Sakina Bibi, is reported to be in stable condition. The bodies and the injured woman have been shifted to the hospital.

Also Read: Primary Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shut Down as Teachers Announce Sit-In Protest

In the aftermath of the attack, tensions flared, leading to an immediate retaliatory incident in the nearby village of Irfani, Ali Zai. Enraged residents captured four individuals from Upper Kurram, reportedly in response to the Dadkamar assault.



The Central Kurram administration confirmed that the detained individuals, identified as Jahangir Zadran and Naseem Mengal, both residents of the Car Market Camp in Sadda, along with two others from Mengal and Zadran tribes, are being held in Irfani village.

Officials stated that the lives of the captives are at serious risk, and police have been instructed to take swift action to secure their release and de-escalate the situation.