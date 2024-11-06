Media reports Germany dismissing case against Russian businessman

(MENAFN) German prosecutors have dropped a money laundering and tax evasion investigation against Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, according to reports from his team. The case, which began in 2022 following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia, has been criticized by Usmanov’s lawyers as motivated. After more than two years of investigation, the General Prosecutor's Office in Frankfurt stated that the evidence did not support the charges against Usmanov, leading to the termination of the case.



Usmanov’s lawyers, Uwe Lehmbruck and Markus Gotzens, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, emphasizing their client’s innocence and calling it a significant step toward restoring his reputation. The decision to drop the case was made in accordance with German law, with Usmanov agreeing to make a charitable contribution as part of the resolution.



Despite the dismissal of the charges, Usmanov refrained from seeking legal action against the prosecutors, who he believed had misused their authority, causing significant harm through a wrongful investigation. In 2022, German police had raided Usmanov’s properties and seized documents in connection with the investigation. However, a court ruling the following year deemed the raids illegal and ordered the return of all seized assets. Usmanov had been added to sanctions lists in the US, EU, and UK after the start of Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

