Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has criticized the United States and its allies for accusing Moscow of meddling in the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia, arguing that these allegations are a projection of Washington's own interference tactics. In an interview published on Tuesday, Lavrov dismissed claims that Russia was involved in Georgia's elections, which have sparked controversy and unrest within the country. Opposition parties and President Salome Zourabichvili have questioned the legitimacy of the vote, with some accusing the ruling Georgian Dream party of staging a "constitutional coup."



Lavrov said that the US and the European Union were quick to blame Russia for any election result they deem unfavorable, calling the allegations part of a broader narrative created by the West. "If the elections result in outcomes that Washington doesn’t like, they quickly blame Russia for the 'wrong' choice of voters," Lavrov said. He stressed that Russia respected the Georgian people’s decision and was ready to pursue the normalization of relations with the country, despite the ongoing tensions.



Furthermore, Lavrov accused the US and EU of exerting undue influence on Georgian authorities and voters, framing the election as a geopolitical struggle between Russia and the West. According to Lavrov, the real choice in Georgia is between sovereign development and external interference, not a simple contest between East and West. He argued that Washington’s actions in Georgia were a reflection of the very interference it accuses Russia of, and that the West’s involvement in Georgian politics undermines the country's sovereignty.

