Global Healthcare Fabrics Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

The primary goal of healthcare textiles is to help minimize the possibility of contamination and the spread of disease. Using insights from the healthcare and advances in textile technology, designers produce medical fabric, also known as healthcare fabric. Promotions and advertising have raised consumers' awareness of the need for personal cleanliness, which has fueled growth in the healthcare fabric .

Market Dynamics Improved Quality and Awareness of Healthcare Fabrics Drives the Global Market

The healthcare industry needs an environment that is sterile and germ-free. Thus, high-quality materials are used in many healthcare applications, such as privacy curtains, dressing supplies, blankets and bedding, furniture, footwear, and hygiene products. In the healthcare industry, antimicrobial textile is utilized in various applications, such as bed linen, surgical gowns, drapes, wound care and bandages, and curtains, to prevent infections. The demand for antimicrobial textiles in the healthcare industry has expanded along with the number of healthcare workers, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and awareness of best healthcare practices.

Growing Consumer Awareness Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The demand for high-quality wound dressing materials and growing consumer awareness are driving the growth of the healthcare fabric market. Consumer attitudes toward infant diapers are evolving due to substantial marketing activities by leading industry participants. Product upgrades also spur greater competition among industry leaders, which helps high-end products enter the market. The use of nonwovens in medical applications is at the forefront due to the creation of affordable solutions for use in hospitals with high-cost-sensitive environments. It is projected that increased demand for nonwovens in the medical industry will fuel market growth.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global healthcare fabrics market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. High healthcare spending and increased purchasing power in Europe are driving the growth of this market. Additionally, as demand for the medical fabrics used to create adult diapers, baby diapers, and sanitary napkins rises along with the market for eco-friendly hygiene products. The region's steadily expanding healthcare industry is being driven by advances in medical technology and treatment methods. The nation's need for medical fabrics has grown due to structural adjustments to France's and Germany's healthcare systems. The majority of the market share for medical fabrics in Europe was represented by the dressing products sector and the application division of hygiene goods.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5%, generating USD 18,024.2 million during the forecast period. North America is predicted to dominate the healthcare fabrics market because of the region's phenomenal growth in end-use sectors like implantable goods and healthcare and hygiene products. The market is expected to be driven by government funding, an aging and diabetic population that is growing, and higher awareness of novel technology for wound care. American medical textile companies have worked hard to improve their products to give them a competitive advantage.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Products that are more noticeable, compact, and efficient are growing in popularity. Additionally, the market for healthcare fabrics is well-established in industrialized countries and expanding swiftly in the developing regional economies of China and India. The regional market is growing due to rising demand for aided therapy and incontinence products. Governments invest and distribute substantial sums of money throughout the economies of the Asia-Pacific region.

The global healthcare fabrics market was valued at USD 19,682.5 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 60,075.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Based on raw materials, the global healthcare fabrics market is bifurcated into polypropylene, cotton, polyester, viscose, polyamide, and others. The polypropylene segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Based on fabric type, the global healthcare fabrics market is bifurcated into non-woven, woven, and knitted. The non-woven segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global healthcare fabrics market is bifurcated into hygiene products, dressing products, clothing, blankets and bedding, upholstery, privacy curtains, and others. The hygiene products segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global healthcare fabrics market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Competitive Players

Ahlstrom-MunksjöAsahi Kasei CorporationAvgol LtdBerry Global Group IncCarnegie Fabrics LlcEximius IncorporationFreudenberg GroupKimberly-Clark CorporationKnoll IncParamount Tech Fab Industries. Recent Developments

June 2022 - Ahlstrom-Munksjö accelerated the pace of strategy execution to become the preferred sustainable specialty materials company. August 2022 - Warm clothing that alleviates menstrual or other pain in the lower abdomen and back was developed by Body Moody of Prague, Czech Republic. The device is designed to apply heat to the lower abdomen and the sacral area towards the coccyx.

Segmentation

By Raw MaterialsPolypropyleneCottonPolyesterViscosePolyamideOthersBy Fabric TypeNon-WovenWovenKnittedBy ApplicationsHygiene ProductsDressing ProductsClothingBlanket and BeddingUpholsteryPrivacy CurtainsOthers