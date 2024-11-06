Landslide Victory For Donald J. Trump The 47Th President Of The United States Of America

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Donald wins the 2024 presidential election early Wednesday morning, becoming the 47th President of the United States defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. It takes 270 electoral votes to win and at the time of broadcast, Trump had 277 electoral votes and Harris 226. Trump was winning or leading in most of the swing states where the vote counting continues. Some news networks are not admitting a win for Trump, saying that the race is not over.

Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2016 to 2020, will be the second president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms, after former President Grover Cleveland. He declared his victory at 1:30 a.m. at a Florida rally addressing his supporters. At the time of publication, Trump beat Kamala Harris, vice president and Democratic Party nominee, in the popular vote by about 4.7 million votes. Trump secured electoral votes from battleground states Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, a call that ultimately won him the presidency. The winners in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine and Minnesota were still in process at the time of publication with Trump leading in most. The Senate and the House were also winning comfortably.

Trump campaigned on sealing the U.S. and Mexico border to stop a“migrant invasion” and restricting transgender athletes' participation in college athletics. He promised to carry out a mass deportation operation, end inflation and deport“pro-Hamas radicals,” referencing pro-Palestine protesters on college campuses last spring.

His campaign platform promises to cut federal funding for schools teaching“critical race theory, radical gender ideology and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content.”



During his last term, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, withdrew from the Paris Climate Accords and temporarily passed a travel ban for immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries. Trump also previously took credit

for the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

During his 2024 campaign, he experienced two assassination attempts. A bullet struck his ear during the first attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Sen. JD Vance will be Trump's vice president. Vance previously served in the United States Marine Corps and wrote the bestselling book“Hillbilly Elegy” that became an award winning movie. He was sworn into office as a senator in 2023.

Trump and Vance will be sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025.