Pant, Mitchell Gain Big In ICC Rankings After Mumbai Test

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Nov 6 (IANS) Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and New Zealand's veteran Daryl Mitchell got the rewards of strong performances during the third Test in Mumbai as the two players have climbed to top 10 in latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

After impressive half-centuries during the Test, Pant has climbed five spots to claim the sixth position in the Test Batter Rankings. This rise brings him close to his career-best ranking of fifth, which he last held in July 2022.

Mitchell has also seen a substantial rise, climbing eight places to reach seventh overall after a first-inning score of 82 in Mumbai. He now joined his fellow New Zealander Kane Williamson, who holds the second position.

England's Joe Root maintained a comfortable lead at the top of the Test batter chart, followed by Williamson, Harry Brook (third), Yashasvi Jaiswal (fourth), and Steve Smith (fifth). India's Shubman Gill has also made strides, moving up four places to 16th after his 90-run effort in the first innings against New Zealand.

Player of the Series Will Young, who was instrumental in New Zealand's success, shot up 29 places to reach 44th overall.

In the bowling department, India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja surged two spots to claim sixth position following a stunning 10-wicket haul against New Zealand. His teammate Washington Sundar also made gains, advancing seven spots to 46th among Test bowlers.

New Zealand's spin attack similarly saw rewards. Ajaz Patel climbed 12 places to 22nd, while Ish Sodhi improved by three rungs, reaching equal 70th.

Meanwhile, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj rose four places to reach 19th, bolstered by his impressive 13-wicket haul against Bangladesh in South Africa's recent series victory.

The latest ODI rankings also feature considerable movement. West Indies captain Shai Hope has moved up five places to 12th among ODI batters, following his 17th ODI century in the second match against England. England's Liam Livingstone saw a significant rise, moving up 32 spots to 58th after his century in the same clash.

Pace bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Mitchell Starc made strides on the ODI Bowler Rankings. He moved up three spots to claim fourth, while Starc climbed four places to 14th following their opening performances in Australia's ODI series against Pakistan.

Scotland's Brandon McMullen also saw an improvement in the ODI all-rounder category, advancing three spots to reach sixth.