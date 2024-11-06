When Vidya Balan Wanted To Be A Junior Madhuri Dixit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Vidya Balan once expressed her desire to be a“junior Madhuri Dixit.”

In an old interview, Balan shared how Madhuri's role in“Tezaab” left an unforgettable impression on her as a young girl. She admitted that her dream of becoming like Madhuri might have been shared by countless others captivated by Dixit's iconic on-screen presence.

In a currently circulating on social media, the 'Shakuntala Devi' actress can be heard saying,“I was in the seventh standard when I felt like I should be an actor. I don't know if it was for the right or wrong reasons, but I was very inspired by Madhuri Dixit's role in 'Tezaab'.”

She added,“I feel that film is so good that I think in India, so many people would have wanted to become like Madhuri. Though I could not become her, with God's grace at least I got the chance to fulfill my dream of working in films.”

"Tezaab", directed by N. Chandra, the film marked Dixit's first major breakthrough, making her an overnight star. The 1988 released action romance drama also starred Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Interestingly, Vidya Balan recently shared the screen with Madhuri in Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”. In the film, Balan reprised her iconic role as the haunting dancer Manjulika, while Dixit played the role of Mandira. Mandira and Mallika are reincarnations of Manjulika and Anjulika in the film that marked Vidya's much-anticipated return to the beloved franchise after her memorable performance in the original 2007 film.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is the third installment in the franchise. The original film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” introduced Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu. The latest film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. Released in theatres on November 1, the film clashed with Rohit Shetty's cop drama“Singham Again” at the box office and received mixed responses from audiences.