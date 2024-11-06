Urvashi Rautela Shows Off Her French Speaking Skills

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Urvashi Rautela recently left fans in awe by showcasing her French-speaking skills.

The took to her Instagram handle to share a where she effortlessly speaks in French, highlighting her linguistic talent. Alongside the clip, she wrote,“My French speaking skills. When you receive so much love from France, it feels only right to embrace their language! Bonjour to a new journey in French merci for the inspiration, my amazing fans! Grateful.”

The actress is seen wearing a short custom-made shimmery ensemble outfit. Her makeup game and hairdo looked on point.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela, who gained prominence after winning the title of Miss Diva- Miss Universe India 2015, has several exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in“NBK 109” alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol,“Indian 2” with Kamal Haasan and Shankar, and“Kasoor” with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill.

Additionally, Urvashi will be seen in“Welcome 3” with Akshay Kumar and in“Inspector Avinash 2” alongside Randeep Hooda. She is also starring in“Baap”, a remake of the Hollywood blockbuster“The Expendables”, with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. The 'Sanam Re actress' will also portray Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic.

Apart from her film projects, Urvashi will feature in an international music video.

Rautela made her acting debut in 2013 with“Singh Saab the Great” and has since appeared in several popular films, including“Sanam Re”,“Great Grand Masti”,“Hate Story 4”, and“Pagalpanti”.

She gained significant recognition through her appearances in Yo Yo Honey Singh's music videos, such as“Love Dose” and“Gal Ban Gayi.” The duo teamed up again for the song“Vigdiyan Heeran”, a sequel to Love Dose.

She made her debut in the Kannada film industry with“Mr. Airavata” in 2014 and ventured into Tamil cinema in 2022 with“The Legend.”