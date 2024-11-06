Dr. Nader Mahmood Of North Jersey Pulmonary Associates Awarded As NJ Top Doc For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Nader Mahmood

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Nader Mahmood, MD, FCCP of North Jersey Pulmonary Associates for 2024 based on merit.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nader Mahmood, MD, FCCP of North Jersey Pulmonary Associates has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs. With two convenient locations in Clifton and Ridgewood, Dr. Mahmood and his dedicated team offer comprehensive care for a wide range of lung and sleep disorders.Dr. Mahmood's medical journey began at Rutgers University, where he earned his undergraduate degree. He then obtained his medical degree from St. George's University in Grenada, followed by residency training in internal medicine and a fellowship in pulmonary diseases at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, NJ. Dr. Mahmood's expertise was further enriched through a critical care medicine fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, NY.In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Mahmood is an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College and holds teaching roles at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, St. George's University School of Medicine, and Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. He is also a core faculty member in the internal medicine residency programs at St. Mary's General Hospital and St. Clare's Hospital.Dr. Mahmood is known for his personalized approach to patient care, collaborating closely with other healthcare professionals to develop effective treatment plans. His leadership roles include Chair of Medicine at St. Mary's General Hospital and Medical Director for Kindred East Hospital in Passaic, NJ.“I am honored to be recognized by NJ Top Docs and the entire team at my practice looks forward to providing the best care possible.“ says Dr. MahmoodFor more information about Dr. Nader Mahmood and his services at Clifton and Ridgewood locations, please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

Marissa Pane

NJ Top Docs

+1 908-288-7240

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.