What To Expect At Qatar Boat Show 2024: List Of Activities, Performances

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Boat Show 2024 opens today, November 6, with exciting entertainment, cultural, and watersport activities all around the Old Doha Port.

Various performances are lined up during the four-day event including Stand-Up Paddle Shows, Jet Ski Shows, Dragon Boat Shows, and Skydiving Shows.

Live musical performances and carnival games will be held in the Activities and F&B area, as well as symphonies from the military bands around the venue.

Fireworks and dancing fountains will also take place during the event.

To easily navigate the vast venue of the event, organizers have shared the layout for the Qatar Boat Shows. Visitors may use the maps accompanied by legends to make their way through the area.

Some of the accompanying shows at the Qatar Boat Show 2024 in Mina District are the following:

Craftsman Showcase

Date: November 6-9; 5pm-10pm

Traditional Maritime Band

Date: November 6-9; After Maghrib Prayer to 10pm

Horse Parade

Date: November 6-9; 4pm, 5pm and 6pm

Military Band Parade

Date: November 6-9; Starting 4:30pm

Kayak Fishing Competition

Date: November 8-9; 2:30pm-6pm

Traditional Pearl Diving Competition

Date: November 9; 3pm-6pm

The Qatar Boat Show 2024 promises to showcase an extravagant celebration of marine life, leisure, and diverse exhibits at the iconic Old Doha Port. With world-class superyachts, boats, and marine vessels, the Mina District will be transformed into a maritime hub for all visitors in Qatar.

Tickets are selling out fast for the four-day event with tickets sold for QR35 for a one-day pass. Visitors may also opt for a four-day pass priced at QR100.