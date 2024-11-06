King Of Britain Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: HM King Charles III of the United Kingdom received the credentials of HE sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom.
The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HM the King of the United Kingdom, and His Highness's wishes to his majesty of the best of health and happiness, and the government and people of the United Kingdom continued progress and prosperity.
For his part, HM the King of the United Kingdom entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness the best of health and happiness, and the State of Qatar further progress and prosperity.
