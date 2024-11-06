King Of Britain Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HM King Charles III of the United Kingdom received the credentials of HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HM the King of the United Kingdom, and His Highness's wishes to of the best of and happiness, and the and people of the United Kingdom continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HM the King of the United Kingdom entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness the best of health and happiness, and the State of Qatar further progress and prosperity.