Israeli military intensifies its operations in occupied West Bank

(MENAFN) The Israeli military has significantly intensified its operations in the occupied West Bank, with reinforcements sent to Tulkarm and continued incursions across several other towns. According to Palestinian sources, these military actions have resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians and the arrest of 15 more since early yesterday.



Israeli forces have deployed additional to Tulkarm, along with bulldozers, and positioned snipers in various areas of the city, including around the Nour Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps. Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli troops have been demolishing roads and other infrastructure in multiple locations within Tulkarm.



Clashes erupted between Palestinian fighters and Israeli forces in the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank. The Israeli military also conducted a raid in the Thanaba neighborhood of Tulkarm, where they surrounded a house and arrested a Palestinian man.



Elsewhere, in Tubas, Israeli forces continued operations at the Al-Fara'a refugee camp, raiding homes and conducting searches. In the towns of Burin and Madama, south of Nablus, the Israeli army carried out multiple raids, causing damage to homes and arresting several individuals. Reports also mentioned the closure of roads in these towns, where earth mounds were used to block streets and curfews imposed.



The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that four Palestinians were killed and several others wounded during Israeli military incursions and airstrikes in the town of Tammun in Tubas and the village of Al-Shuhada in Jenin, in the northern West Bank. Among the victims, two were killed in an airstrike on their home near Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

