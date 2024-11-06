Spanish Prime Minister announces extensive aid package to rebuild flood-struck Valencia

(MENAFN) One week after historic floods devastated the province of Valencia, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an extensive aid package on Tuesday aimed at helping affected residents and businesses recover while adapting to climate change. Sanchez emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change, stating, "Climate change kills and we are witnessing it." He underscored the need for a transformation to adapt the region to the climate crisis, particularly affecting the Mediterranean area, which has seen increasing environmental challenges.



The floods were triggered by a strong storm system that caused record-breaking rainfall, overwhelming riverbanks inland and sending torrents of water toward the sea. The intensity of the storm led to tsunami-like conditions, with emergency alerts arriving too late for many residents. The scale of the disaster caught most people by surprise, leaving large portions of the region unprepared for the devastation that followed.



As of now, at least 217 bodies have been recovered from the disaster, but the search for the missing continues. The number of missing individuals remains undisclosed, with authorities focusing on search and rescue efforts. Nearly 15,000 military personnel and national police officers have been deployed to the affected areas to assist in finding missing people, maintaining security, and restoring essential services such as sanitation and public health.



In response to the damage, Sanchez revealed that many of the financial measures were similar to those implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures include direct financial assistance to households and businesses, billions of euros in government-backed loans, and significant tax relief. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to rebuild the region and ensure its resilience in the face of future climate-related challenges.

