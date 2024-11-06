Group Of Ukrainian Navy Cadets Complete Training In Bulgaria Under NATO Program
11/6/2024 2:07:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven cadets from the Institute of the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine completed a training course at the Academy in Bulgaria as part of the Nato-Deep-Ukraine program.
The Navy reported this on social media , Ukrinform saw.
From October 28 to November 1, future officers of the Ukrainian Navy completed the training course "Machine Command and Resource Management - ETRM" at the Bulgarian Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy.
The group trained on the WARTSILA TechSim/ERS 5000 vessel engine room simulator.
The cadets mastered the ANZAC-class frigate machine, which is in service with the Australian and New Zealand navies.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, at an international partner conference in the UK within the framework of the multinational operation Interflex, participants discussed planning for the training of the Ukrainian military for 2025.
