Group Of Ukrainian Navy Cadets Complete Training In Bulgaria Under NATO Program

Seven cadets from the Institute of the Naval Forces of the of Ukraine completed a training course at the Academy in Bulgaria as part of the Nato-Deep-Ukraine program.

From October 28 to November 1, future officers of the Ukrainian Navy completed the training course "Machine Command and Resource Management - ETRM" at the Bulgarian Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy.

Photo: Telegram / Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine UA Navy

The group trained on the WARTSILA TechSim/ERS 5000 vessel engine room simulator.

The cadets mastered the ANZAC-class frigate machine, which is in service with the Australian and New Zealand navies.

Title photo: Ukrainian Navy