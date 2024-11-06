Kuwait Deems Int'l Silence On Israeli Occupation Crimes As Unacceptable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait deemed the double-standard approach and silence over the Israeli crimes against Palestinians as unacceptable, stressing that international law must be respected by all members of the global community.

This came in a speech delivered by second secretary at the Kuwaiti Permanent Mission to the UN headquarters in New York Wafeeqa Al-Mulla to the UNGA late Tuesday.

The Kuwaiti affirmed that human rights violations in various parts of the world required from the international community an unwavering stance against such crimes.

She reiterated Kuwait's utter condemnation of the Israeli occupation's horrific crimes in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, and Lebanon, saying that it reflected the inhumane and aggressive policies of the occupiers.

She deemed the Israeli occupation killing of innocent civilians and the destruction of their houses and dwellings as shameless crimes against all of humanity.

Al-Mullah called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid as well as holding those behind horrific violations and crimes accountable.

She said that Kuwait welcomed the decision by the Human Rights Council to open an independent investigation into the Israeli occupation's war crimes, calling on the international community to aid Palestinians against their oppressors.

On Lebanon, the Kuwaiti diplomat called for an international effort to stop the Israeli occupation from further attacking the fellow Arab state, saying that the Israeli aggression against UNIFIL troops was a stark violation of international law.

The diplomat reflected her country's commitment to human rights, saying that Kuwait had submitted this year its sixth review over ending all kinds of discriminations against women in addition to other actions aimed at bolstering human rights globally namely laborers rights. (end)

ats













MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108855543