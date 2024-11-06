Trump Wins Swing State Of Georgia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Candidate Donald won Georgia, one of the seven swing states, beating Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

By winning Georgia, Trump took the 16 seats of the state, boosting his Electoral College number to 246 compared to Harris's 219.

The "battle ground" states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and North Carolina are critical in Trump and Harris bid for the White House.

Arizona has 11 votes in the Electoral College, Georgia has 16, Michigan has 15, Nevada has six, North Carolinian has 16, and Wisconsin has 10.

A Presidential candidate needs 270 of 538 seats to win the Electoral College votes. (pickup previous)

