Trump Wins Swing State, Edges Ahead Of Harris In US Election

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: Donald won the first of the swing states Tuesday as he pulled ahead of White House rival Kamala Harris, narrowing her path to victory in an agonizingly tight and suspenseful US presidential election.

The first of the seven key battlegrounds -- North Carolina -- went to Trump, confirming his growing momentum.

Democratic vice president Harris appeared to be underperforming in other key areas compared to the former president.



Trump wins key state N.Carolina in blow to Harris: US media

Trump at 211 electoral votes, Harris at 153: US media Harris or Trump? US election heads for cliffhanger

Read Also

Harris's camp said the race was now "razor-thin" and that her "clearest path" to victory was through the so-called Blue Wall swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Harris's campaign director Jen O'Malley Dillon insisted in an mail to campaign staff, obtained by AFP, that "we feel good about what we're seeing" in the Blue Wall.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller said the mood in the Republican's camp in Florida was "positive."

The US dollar surged and bitcoin hit a record high while most equity markets advanced as traders bet on a victory for Trump as the results rolled in.

Trump's early wins included the predictably Republican Florida and Texas while Harris won California, giving Trump 227 electoral votes and Harris 172. The magic number to win the presidency is 270.

Results from the other closely-fought main swing states were all still pending, but Trump was maintaining a lead in Georgia.

Republicans also flipped two Senate seats, in a major blow to Democrats as they fight tooth and nail to maintain their advantage in the chamber.