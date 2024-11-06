Vote-Count Continues In US Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The vote-counting process continues in the US presidential election on Tuesday night as the candidate former President Donald competes against the candidate Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed the incumbent President Joe Biden in the White House.

Preliminary results show Trump winning the states of Kentucky and Indiana, securing over 100 electoral votes, while Harris has won Vermont and Massachusetts, gaining over 30 votes, according to American reports.

Americans have cast their votes in the US presidential election and are now waiting for the results from seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Where the Arab voters, frustrated with the current administration's policies regarding the occupation war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the Electoral College system, each candidate needs to secure 270 out of 538 electoral votes. (pickup previous)

