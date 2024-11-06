عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One Killed In Nocturnal Encounter In North Kashmir's Lolab

One Killed In Nocturnal Encounter In North Kashmir's Lolab


11/6/2024 12:07:42 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An unidentified terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter that raged at Lolab area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday late evening.

Officials said that following credible inputs regarding presence of terrorists in Lolab woods, a joint operation by army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched.

ADVERTISEMENT

As forces zeroed in the suspected spot, an exchange of fire took place between the hiding terrorists and the joint team of forces, leading to an fierce gunbattle, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the ensuing operation, a terrorist has been killed, while operation is ongoing.

Pertinently, this is the second gunfight which raged-in hours after one at Bandipora forests, where a terrorist was killed in an ongoing operation.

Read Also Terrorist Killed In North Kashmir Encounter Encounter Breaks Out In North Kashmir's Bandipora

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN06112024000215011059ID1108855322


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search