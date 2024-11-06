One Killed In Nocturnal Encounter In North Kashmir's Lolab
Date
11/6/2024 12:07:42 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An unidentified terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter that raged at Lolab area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday late evening.
Officials said that following credible inputs regarding presence of terrorists in Lolab woods, a joint operation by army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched.
As forces zeroed in the suspected spot, an exchange of fire took place between the hiding terrorists and the joint team of forces, leading to an fierce gunbattle, they said.
In the ensuing operation, a terrorist has been killed, while operation is ongoing.
Pertinently, this is the second gunfight which raged-in hours after one at Bandipora forests, where a terrorist was killed in an ongoing operation.
