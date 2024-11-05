US Presidential Election Results 2024

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) American voters are heading to the on Tuesday in a closely contested 2024 presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

With both candidates locked in a close competition for weeks, election experts anticipate potential delays in declaring a winner.

The first polling stations are set to close at 6 p.m. EST (11 p.m. GMT), with the last set to close at 1 a.m. EST (6 a.m. GMT) early Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Typically, the results are projected within hours after the polls close, with winners announced by late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning in past elections.

However, according to the BBC, tightly contested race this year could require additional time for media outlets to confidently project a victor.

Key swing states with narrow vote margins could potentially need extended time for vote counting, and some results may face scrutiny, leading to recounts if required by state laws. States with slim victory margins are more likely to require recounts, which could extend the overall timeline for an official outcome.

Election results are usually confirmed after media outlets and election officials review precinct and county data, especially in competitive states. Delays in vote reporting or in states with recounts would likely push the final announcement beyond election night.

With record voter turnout anticipated, both Harris and Trump have been focusing on key battlegrounds in recent weeks to gain any last-minute edge. Election officials nationwide are preparing for a potentially prolonged process to ensure accurate results. (With inputs from BBC)

Live :

US Election Results 2024