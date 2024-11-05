Codilar And Akinon Join Forces To Transform Digital Commerce In MENA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) At Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024, Codilar and Akinon form a strategic partnership to offer cutting-edge ecommerce solutions in the MENA region.



Dubai, UAE – Codilar Technologies, a leading name in the world of ecommerce, has joined hands with Akinon, the forerunner in digital commerce solutions. With the signing ceremony taking place at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024, the strategic partnership lays the foundation for a in digital retail of the future. Together, Codilar and Akinon plan to deliver a seamless and comprehensive shopping experience across the MENA region that combines physical shopping and digital commerce. This partnership shows the potential to transform customer engagement and create growth opportunities for ecommerce businesses.



A partnership to transform digital commerce capabilities



Being positioned as the official reseller of Akinon's ground-breaking ecommerce platform, Codilar will be able to drive significant growth to businesses by delivering cutting-edge tools to retailers that streamline operations and elevate the shopping experience. This partnership promotes a 360-degree ecommerce solution to succeed in the dynamic world of online retail as it comes with Codilar's ecommerce expertise and Akinon's cutting-edge technology, personalization, and growth optimization tools.



By joining forces, both companies aim to streamline and simplify complex ecommerce development while empowering retailers with engaging and personalized customer experiences across all channels.



Signing ceremony at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024

The partnership was launched at a signing ceremony on the final day of Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024. While a number of retail professionals and industry leaders attended the event, it highlighted the positive impact of this strategic collaboration on the region's ecommerce sector. Representatives from Codilar and Akinon shared their excitement about the partnership and optimism toward advancing digital commerce.

According to them, this collaboration opens up a window of opportunities for digital commerce in the MENA region since Akinon's platform would enable Codilar to deliver better personalization and scalability to the store owners. This is expected to set new benchmarks for digital commerce in this region.



Key benefits for retailers in MENA

The MENA retailers can expect significant benefits from the collaboration between Codilar and Akinon.



1. Expanded service offering: Thanks to Akinon's comprehensive suite of advanced digital commerce solutions, Codilar can deliver all the ecommerce goodness to its clients. It will not only enhance Codilar's service portfolio but it also means more robust solutions for the retailers in MENA.



2. Enhanced customer value: The business marriage is also expected to bring value to the end clients as Codilar can employ Akinon's platform to deliver a more customized and optimized shopping experience that drives shopper satisfaction and brand loyalty.



3. Access to modern ecommerce: As two tech forces join hands, the retailers in the MENA region can stay at the forefront of digital transformation, going global with sophisticated technologies, modern tools, tailored integrations, and exceptional customer engagement that drive growth!



United vision for digital transformation in retail



The combination of Codilar's market expertise and Akinon's technological innovation not only promises a digital revolution among the retailers in the MENA region but also focuses on addressing the real-time requirements of today's shoppers. As Codilar already has a strong foothold in the MENA region, its knowledge of the local market, alongside the wide range of high-end technologies brought to the table by Akinon, benefits retailers with fresh opportunities they have been missing.

Codilar's nearly decade-long custom ecommerce development expertise aligns effortlessly with Akinon's versatile ecommerce platform, opening new horizons of opportunities for flexible, scalable, and result-driven digital commerce solutions.



The future of online retail looks bright in the MENA region

Considering the expertise, experience, and benefits both companies add to the mix, the future of online retail in the MENA region looks bright and shining. If Codilar's skill and expertise in the major ecommerce technologies and solutions meet Akinon's unified commerce and growth optimization tools, the outcome may even surpass the expectation. While no one knows what the future may hold, it certainly smells like an ecommerce revolution in the making.



About Codilar

Codilar Technologies is one of the leaders, offering enterprise-level end-to-end ecommerce solutions across several countries. After working with top names like Reebok and Aldo, the company has won several awards and made a name for itself as one of the best ecommerce developers today. Employing technologies like Adobe Commerce, Shopify, and Pimcore, it aims to transform the ecommerce landscape with tailored solutions.



About Akinon

Akinon is a renowned name in the ecommerce world as the organization offers a one-stop platform that simplifies and magnifies ecommerce solutions. From effortless cross-channel integrations and simplified customer analytics to personalization features and unified commerce, the company offers bespoke technologies and growth opportunities to online retailers with agile, cohesive digital solutions that meet today's customer market demands.



