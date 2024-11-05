First Battles With N. Korean Soldiers Open New Page Of Global Instability Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the global community must do everything possible to ensure that North Korea's military support for Russia becomes a failure for both the Kremlin and North Korea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized this in a address , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Terror, unfortunately, can spread like a virus when it does not meet sufficient counteraction. Now, our counteraction must be sufficient. Strong enough. The first battles with North Korean open a new page of instability in the world. Together with the world, we must do everything to make this Russian step to expand the war – to really escalate it – to make this step a failure. Both for them, and for North Korea," Zelensky stated.

The President also thanked "everyone in the world who reacted to the deployment of North Korean soldiers in Russia" and expressed gratitude to those "preparing appropriate actions to support our defense here in Ukraine."

As previously reported by Ukrinform, South Korea has called on the UN to demand the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia. Additionally, Ukraine's Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, confirmed that Ukrainian forces have engaged in combat with North Korean troops, marking the first instance of North Korea's direct involvement in support of Russia.