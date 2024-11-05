Will Social Media Stock Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT) Get The Shorts With A Trump Election Victory?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including tech and social reports on trading for Media & Group (Nasdaq: DJT ), operator of the social media platform Truth Social.

Following on yesterday's momentum, the stock is once again on the run as election day rolls out. Betting on a Trump Presidential victory traders are running the stock again in today's trading session. The stock is currently trading at $39.10, up $4.76, gaining 13.86% on volume of over 78 Million shares as of this report.

The stock has a morning high of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $79.38.

As of 10/15/2024, the4 short interest was13, 178,015 shares according to NASDAQ

If the hoped for landslide victory comes in, traders will have a lot to celebrate as shorts come in to cover their bets.

Research tech and social media stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.