Media Company Brings In Agvs From Ek Robotics To Handle Supply And Disposal Of Printing Machines Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Media company brings in AGVs from ek robotics to handle and disposal of printing machines

More and more companies are relying on automated guided (AGVs) in intralogistics to increase efficiency and meet challenges such as a shortage of skilled workers.

This is also the case at GGP Media, in Pößneck, Thuringia, which produces high-quality print and digital publications.

In view of the shortage of skilled workers and rising costs, GGP Media decided to use an AGV in March 2024, which has been in 24-hour operation ever since.

Previously, material transportation in production was carried out manually, which led to a bottleneck.

Matthias Stumpf, head of intralogistics at GGP Media, says:“We were having increasing problems finding skilled workers and therefore had to look for future-proof alternatives.

“Rising labor costs and the shortage of skilled workers made the use of an AGV increasingly attractive in order to find a reliable and efficient solution without additional personnel costs.”

A material flow simulation was carried out before the AGV was implemented. This provided important insights into the optimum number of vehicles and potential bottlenecks in the layout.

The aim was to automate the transport processes between the printing presses and the high-bay warehouse. To meet GGP Media's requirements, ek robotics developed a concept with three driverless transport vehicles from the modular Vario Move series.

These vehicles are equipped with shortened forks and counterweights to pick up the finished goods on europallets and transport them safely to the transfer stations of the high-bay warehouse.

The automation project at GGP Media shows that AGVs are an efficient and future-proof solution for overcoming challenges in intralogistics.

Even with complex, tightly timed processes and limited space, the integration of automated guided vehicles offers an efficient way to improve the material flow.

GGP Media's experience shows that automated systems not only lead to an increase in costs and efficiency but can also be easily integrated into existing working environments.