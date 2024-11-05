NIU Technologies Unveils Major Over-The-Air Update And Price Drop For Xqi3 Wild Electric Off-Road Dirt Bike At EICMA 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILAN, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, is set to revolutionize the dirt bike segment with the announcement of a powerful over-the-air (OTA) software update for the XQi3 electric dirt bike at this year's EICMA event in Milan. This update will significantly enhance the bike's performance, making it a more formidable force on challenging terrains. The OTA update will be available immediately for the XQi3 Wild off-road dirt bike, and available in the coming weeks for the XQi3 Street version in the US and EU.

The OTA update boosts the XQi3's total power output to an impressive 10.6 kW, improving top speed, acceleration, and overall ride dynamics. Riders will experience quicker 0-30 mph and 0-50 mph times, with top speed increasing from 47 mph to 50 mph. Thanks to an increase in continuous power output by 28% and“Boost Mode” power output by 36%, riders will reach the previous top speed of 47 mph more than two seconds faster than before.

In addition to higher power output, the XQi3 benefits from improved low- to mid-range torque, delivering a more responsive and exhilarating riding experience. This enhancement ensures the bike excels not only on straightaways but also on rugged, unpredictable terrains. While the update for the off-road version will happen automatically through the NIU app, customers with the street-legal version can choose to update at their own discretion depending on their state's legality requirements. Customers also have the ability to toggle back and forth between the updated version and standard to enjoy the benefits of the update while they're off-road and also meet legal requirements when riding on street.

“NIU is setting a new standard in two-wheeled electric mobility as one of the first manufacturers to significantly enhance our existing vehicles through advanced software updates," said Benjamin McGill, Director of North America at NIU Technologies. "We've listened to our riders and made an update which marks a significant leap in power and performance. Instead of requiring our users to invest thousands of dollars in aftermarket components, we're providing these enhancements at no cost.”

To make the XQi3 even more accessible, NIU has also announced a price drop. Both the XQi3 Wild and Street will now retail at $3,999, reduced from an original price of $4,999, making it a highly competitive option in the dirt bike market.

Key Highlights of the XQi3 OTA Update:

Max Power Increase: From 8 kW to 10.6 kW

Continuous Power Output: Increased by 28%

Boost Mode Power Output: Increased by 36%

Top Speed Increase: From 47 mph to 50 mph

Acceleration Improvement: Reaching 47 mph over 2 seconds faster

NIU continues to push the boundaries of electric mobility with the XQi3, now offering riders an unmatched blend of power, speed and affordability.

