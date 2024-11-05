Amanda Seyfried Says Moving Out Of Los Angeles Was Essential For Her Mental Health

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress-singer Amanda Seyfried has shared why moving out of Los Angeles was essential for her.

The actress, who is known for her work in 'Mean Girls' star, 38, now lives on a in upstate New York with her husband, fellow Thomas Sadoski, 48, and their two children, Nina and Thomas, reports 'Female First UK'.

She admitted the big move was the "best decision" as it gave her "privacy, peace and nature", and was essential for her mental health.

She told Forbes,“I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does”.

Among their many animals including chickens, numerous horses, multiple goats, and a donkey. Amanda is closest to her beloved 15-year-old Australian Shepherd, Finn, who she credits with keeping her "grounded" in the early days of her career in Hollywood.

She noted, "Having Finn to come home to when I was in my 20's in Hollywood helped keep me grounded.“My pets truly keep me balanced”.

As per 'Female First UK', growing up on a farm is also giving her two children life skills from a young age.

She said,“I can see them learning what a responsibility and treat it is to care for pets, even at their young ages. I think all pets give us purpose. And because they do so much to enrich our lives, we are responsible for theirs which includes managing their health and wellness”.

Amanda recently shared how she is open with her brood about "the circle of life" as they have had a few pets that have passed away. The youngsters are aware that Finn is getting older.

She told 'People' magazine, "They know he's an old man, and my daughter especially, she knows that things die, but you get a chunk of time with them, you respect them, you love them, you give them the best life they can have, and then they go, and you remember them. It's just like it's the most positive spin that you can have”.

The actress shared that living with many animals has made the process of talking about death with her young children easier.