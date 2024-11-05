Injury Toll In Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 23, Six People Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the number of due to the Russian missile attack has increased to 23 people.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, seen by Ukrinform.

"The number of injured due to the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 23," the post reads.

The fire that broke out at the site of the impact has now been extinguished.

It was previously reported that the enemy struck a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia killing six people.