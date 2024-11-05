Injury Toll In Strike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 23, Six People Killed
Date
11/5/2024 9:11:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured due to the Russian missile attack has increased to 23 people.
This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, seen by Ukrinform.
"The number of injured due to the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 23," the post reads.
The fire that broke out at the site of the impact has now been extinguished.
Read also: Two women injured
in enemy strike
on Kharkiv
It was previously reported that the enemy struck a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia killing six people.
MENAFN05112024000193011044ID1108853050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.