Palestinian Cabinet Warns Of Rising Death Toll In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Cabinet warned on Tuesday of the death toll rise in Gaza, due to famine and the Israeli occupation's refusal to allow the entry of aid that is piling up in the Social Development Ministry's warehouses in the West Bank.

In a statement, the Cabinet following their meeting in Ramallah said that the Israeli is still blocking the entry of aid into Gaza, noting that the Palestinian continues to prepare aid shipments in collaboration with international parties to deliver them to the Strip successfully.

More than 150 aid trucks on the Jordanian side are waiting for approval to enter Gaza, in addition to the 5,000 aid trucks stuck on the Egyptian border since the closure of the Rafah crossing, which led to the destruction of many aid supplies.

The statement also mentioned that due to the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza, more than 550,000 children have been vaccinated, 94 percent of the goal number, with the campaign extending to a number of health centers to vaccinate the remaining children.

The Cabinet also discussed the continued efforts of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to develop the e-learning system for students in Gaza, which was attended by about 220,000 students with the help of 5,000 teachers from the West Bank. (end)

