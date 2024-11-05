How to Get a Start-Up Online

(MENAFN- performanceLiebe GmbH & Co. KG)

Start-up businesses are known for their innovation. In many ways, they are the lifeblood of the world economy. After all, many of the world's biggest tech companies operating today were independent start-ups and not derived from forward-thinking research and development teams in big corporations. One hurdle that many start-ups face, however, is the ability to get online. Even if they overcome this hurdle, they can find it difficult to get the attention they deserve. Find out what you need to do to become more noticeable online.

Obtain a Brand-Centric Website

If a start-up is working on two or more new products or services, then it may not know which one will break through first. Whichever does will be what the company is known for rather than its own company identity. Therefore, a key strategy for start-ups is to register domain names for products, not just the company. With independent site names with their own domains, start-ups will have a lot more flexibility when things start to take off. While the development phase is still operational, all the domains can contain the same or similar content. When one product starts to gain traction, the web development for that domain should go into overdrive to back the winner. Make sure your domains reflect your products and services rather than your corporate identity, to begin with, at least. Remember, you'll be stuck with a domain name for years without a costly rebranding exercise, so hedge your bets during the start-up phase with a few to choose from.

Get Noticed With SEO

Search engine optimization is a range of disciplines that are used to raise the profile of websites on search engines, such as Google. Better known simply as SEO, these techniques are designed to make sites more Google-friendly. The idea is that sites which Google - and the other big search engines - think offer visitors valuable insights and information will rank higher than those that do not. If you've set up a site, then you'll need to provide content for it that search engines rate. This means well-written words and high-quality images that load quickly. The likes of Google also think that links to and from a good site should be created to help people navigate the web. Use backlinks and hyperlinks from your site to other authoritative ones to help achieve this.

Leverage Social Media

Although start-ups are not well-funded in every economy today, there is no reason to seek out a huge marketing budget to promote a business website. This is because marketing professionals should be able to make use of social media to help draw attention to their brand and site. Setting up a social media account for a start-up is free. If you provide content for your socials that people like, then you can attract attention to your website through them. Yes, this will take some imagination and creativity, but leveraging social media won't break the bank, an important budgetary consideration for any start-up.

Conclusion

Getting online is essential for any start-up enterprise today. Doing so is easy but creating a 'me too' website isn't enough. You need to invest time and energy into it to make it a success.