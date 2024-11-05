Author Tracy Ashcroft Launches“My Guided Journal,” A Comprehensive Guide To Wellness And Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

(UK, November, 5th 2024) – Author Tracy Ashcroft is excited to announce the publication of her new journal,“My Guided Journal .” This comprehensive resource offers readers a roadmap to achieving happiness, fulfillment, and personal growth.

“My Guided Journal” is more than just a notebook. It's a carefully designed tool that helps individuals explore various aspects of their lives, including health, fitness, leisure, work, relationships, and personal development.

The journal features:

. An annual wellness check to track progress and identify areas for improvement.

. A fitness planner to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

. A leisure plan to ensure quality time for relaxation and enjoyment.

. A work and family relationships checker to foster stronger connections.

. A new job preparation section to help readers ace interviews and land their dream jobs.

. A daily journal for reflecting on thoughts, feelings, and aspirations.

. A daily to-do list for effective time management.

. A notes section for additional information.

. Geometric drawings for coloring and relaxation.

One of the unique features of“My Guided Journal” is its focus on job preparation. The journal provides guidance on creating a strong resume, preparing for interviews, and navigating the job search process.

Beyond its practical applications,“My Guided Journal” also promotes self-care and well-being. The journal includes exercises for relaxation and mindfulness, as well as tips for maintaining physical and mental health.

“I believe that a balanced life is essential for achieving happiness and success,” says Tracy Ashcroft.“I created 'My Guided Journal' to help people develop a deeper understanding of themselves and their goals.”

“My Guided Journal” is available for purchase at ( )

For more information about the journal or to stay updated on future publications, including a graduate journal and a pet journal, readers are encouraged to

connect online. ( )

Tracy Ashcroft

7976013333

...

About the Author:

Tracy Ashcroft, an experienced sales manager, has explored diverse paths to understand the importance of quality of life. With a passion for art and a love for animals, she brings her life lessons to her writing. This is her first published book, and she continues to work on future projects that reflect her commitment to well-being and personal growth.





Vincent Layton

Writer Cosmos

+ +1 678-257-7555

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.