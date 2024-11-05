Election officials across country face alarming surge in threats

(MENAFN) As the United States heads into the presidential election this Tuesday, election officials across the country are facing an alarming surge in threats, with growing concerns over the safety of election infrastructure and personnel. According to *ABC News*, citing sources within the New York Department (NYPD), these threats are not only targeting individual election workers but also the integrity of the entire electoral process, prompting law enforcement to allocate additional resources to safeguard public security as Election Day approaches.



Reports indicate that election officials from coast to coast have become the target of escalating threats, with one NYPD source stating, “Election officials across the country are under a barrage of threats.” This increase in hostile activity, stemming from various individuals and extremist groups, has triggered a coordinated response from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The protection of voters, polling stations, and election workers has become a top priority, as authorities work to ensure that this election proceeds without major disruptions or violence.



To address the growing security concerns, authorities have ramped up measures at key election-related sites, such as government offices, election headquarters, voting centers, and the critical infrastructure used to manage the voting process. These actions aim to shield the election from any potential interference, whether in the form of direct threats to personnel or attempts to compromise the technical aspects of the voting system. The heightened security posture is especially critical given the increasing focus on potential internal threats that could jeopardize the integrity of the election.



Federal law enforcement agencies, particularly the FBI, have been investigating the surge in threats since April 2024. The agency has received over 2,000 reports of harassment and intimidation targeting election officials, prompting the opening of at least 100 investigations. Additionally, more than 20 individuals have been charged in connection with these threats, signaling a serious commitment to holding those responsible accountable. These investigations are critical in preventing any acts of violence or sabotage that could undermine the election’s legitimacy.



The increased concern over internal threats has drawn attention from U.S. intelligence agencies, which have warned about the potential for sabotage within polling stations. A report obtained by *Wired* underscores the growing risks of attempts to manipulate ballots, tamper with voting machines, or disable security equipment like surveillance cameras, all of which could create opportunities for election interference. These concerns have spurred efforts to ensure that voting centers are not only well-protected but also equipped to handle potential disruptions that could arise on Election Day.

