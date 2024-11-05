KPDCL Boosts Power Infra 7,000 New Distribution Transformer Substations To Be Installed Across Kashmir

All 13 packages under RDSS-LR (Loss Reduction) works have been awarded in Kashmir Division and are in various stages of completion.

In a statement issued here Monday, a KPDCL spokesperson stated that installation of new DT Substations shall substantially improve quality and reliability of electricity supply in all 10 districts of Kashmir Division.“While 05 packages are being executed by KPDCL, 04 packages each in North and South Kashmir, are being executed by NTPC & PESL as PIAs, at a total cost of Rs 2,316 crore” he said, adding a large number of DT substations have already been erected and charged under the 05 RDSS packages in Srinagar, Budgam & Baramulla districts.

While KPDCL is executing RDSS works in ED I, II & III Srinagar, Baramulla & Budgam districts, NTPC has ED IV Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora districts in its charge. PESL is executing works in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag Districts.“Besides increasing carrying capacity, these works shall also saturate consumer demands for installation of new DTs, especially in rural districts of Kashmir valley,” he stated.

The spokesperson further stated that with smart metering works under RDSS to begin soon and installation of new steel tubular poles and LT-AB cable, KPDCL is targeting extension of reliable and quality power supply to its consumers, with improved billing efficiency and reduction in AT&C losses.

“While feeder metering of 1485 at 11 kV level has already started, around 6.85 lakh consumer smart meters and 40,670 DT meters shall also be installed under RDSS,” he added.

KPDCL is also targeting laying of 15,000 km LT-AB (Aerial Bunched) cable and 1.5 lakh new steel tubular poles to transform the LT network at Distribution level.“With LT-AB cable installed, KDPCL shall substantially reduce AT&C losses over the next 02 years, which shall enable the corporation to provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers,” he promised.

Urging the consumers to cooperate, the spokesperson stated that approved shutdowns especially on 11 kV feeders are mandatory to execute RDSS-LR works.“KPDCL is notifying shutdowns in advance through print and electronic media so that the consumers are informed beforehand. This is crucial to safeguard the lives of men working at sites,” he added.

KPDCL Announces Power Shutdown To Carry Out Repair Work

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Monday announced power shutdown in parts of the Valley in order to carry out the Stringing works in 11 KV

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, Lurgam feeder under RDSS works, the shutdown of 33KV Lurgam-Aripal Tap Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Aripal shall remain off while the power supply to the Aripal, Satoora, Lam, Jawarpora, Wagad areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:30 PM on 07, 09 and 12 November, 2024.

Similarly, in order to carry out Branch cutting, the shutdown of 33 KV HMT line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Singhpora, Nihalpora, Mirgund and Shadipora shall remain off while power supply to the Singhpora, Nihalpora, Mirgund and Shadipora areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM on 05 November, 2024.

The shutdown of 33 KV Pattan-Amargrah line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Pattan, Palhallan and Hamray shall remain off while power supply to the Pattan, Palhallan and Hamray areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM on 06 November, 2024.

The shutdown of 33 KV Delina-Wagoora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Sangarama, Wagoora, Kreeri and Ichloo shall remain off while power supply to the Sangarama, Wagoora, Kreeri and Ichloo areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM on 07 November, 2024.

For shifting of conductor on newly erected poles, the shutdown of 33 KV Amargrah-Arampora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Arampora, Panzipora, Shercolony and Bugoo shall remain off while power supply to the Arampora, Panzipora, Shercolony and Bugoo areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM on 05 and 07 November, 2024.

To carry out branch cutting works, the shutdown of 33 KV Kralpora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Panzgam, Karen, Kralpora and Tanghdar shall remain off while the power supply to the Panzgam, Karen, Kralpora and Tanghdar areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM on 05 & 07 November, 2024.

The shutdown of 33 KV Hayhama line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Karhama, Trehgam and Hyhama shall remain off while the power supply to the Karhama, Trehgam and Hyhama areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM on 06 & 08 November, 2024.

The shutdown of 33 KV Kupwara Hot/Old/MES line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Drugmulla, Tikker, Galizoo, Khumeriya, Kursen, Sogam and Machil shall remain off while the power supply to the Drugmulla, Tikker, Galizoo, Khumeriya, Kursen, Sogam and Machil areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM on 05 & 09 November, 2024.

The shutdown of 33 KV Handwara Hot line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Handwara and Chogal shall remain off while the power supply to the Handwara and Chogal areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM on 06 November, 2024.

In order to carry out Augmentation/ Stabilization of line, the shutdown of 33 KV Budgam Watrihail Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Waterhail shall remain off while the power supply to the Samsan, Parthan, Waterhail, PHE, Substation Jawalpora areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 06, 09 &12 November, 2024.

Aaquib Sultana Named In-Charge CE Distribution

The government on Monday appointed Aaquib Sultana Waheed Deva as In-Charge for the post of Chief Engineer (Distribution) in Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL).

In this regard, an official order was issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government for PDD H Rajesh Prasad.

Prasad in an order said,“In the interest of administration and to meet the functional requirement, it is ordered that Aaquib Sultana Waheed Deva, I/c Superintending Engineer, Procurement Circle, KPDCL shall look after the charge of the post of Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL in addition to her own duties till further orders or till the post is filled up on regular basis, whichever is earlier.”

“The arrangement is in supersession of the previous order issued by the Managing Director, KPDCL,” it reads.

Stating the conditions, the government said that the arrangement is purely on temporary basis and shall not confer any right upon the officer to claim preferential treatment at the time of regularization/promotion which shall be made strictly in accordance with the rules.

“The officer shall not be entitled to any benefits of whatsoever during such additional charge,” it reads.

