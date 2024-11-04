(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oat Milk Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Oat Milk Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The oat milk market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.99 billion in 2023 to $3.25 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This expansion during the historical period can be credited to the rise in demand for dairy alternatives, increased awareness of lactose intolerance, innovation in dairy-free products, greater adoption by retailers and cafes, and shifting consumer attitudes.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Oat Milk Market and Its Growth Rate?

The oat milk market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $4.69 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the appeal of clean-label products, the rise of functional and fortified beverages, the influence of the youth market, the impact of social media and influencers, and the expansion of retail and cafe offerings.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Oat Milk Market?

The growing focus on health consciousness is projected to drive the oat milk market's growth in the future. Health consciousness refers to an individual's awareness and active effort to make choices and adopt behaviors that promote overall well-being. Oat milk is favored by health-conscious consumers due to its nutrient-dense profile and plant-based advantages, making it an appealing option for those pursuing a holistic approach to wellness.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Oat Milk Market?

Key players in the market include Rise Brewing Co, PepsiCo Inc., Danone North America, The Quaker Oats Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Chobani LLC, Pacific Foods of Oregon Inc., Alpro NV, Thrive Market Inc., Oatly AB, Califia Farms LP, Earth's Own Food Company Inc., Ecotone SAS, Planet Oat, Minor Figures Ltd., Orgran, Elmhurst 1925 Inc., Natursoy S.L., Vly Foods GmbH, MALK Organics, Rude Health Foods Ltd., Plant Based Products Europe BV, Provamel, Happy Planet Foods Inc., Good & Gather, YooMoo Ltd., Plenish Cleanse Ltd., The Naked Oats Company Ltd., O'Milk Belgium BVBA, A. Vogel Bioforce AG

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Oat Milk Market?

Leading companies in the oat milk market are concentrating on collaborations and partnerships to deliver dependable services to their customers. A strategic partnership is a formal alliance between two or more businesses, typically formed through business agreements or contracts, aimed at achieving mutual benefits.

What Are the Segments of the Global Oat Milk Market?

1) By Source: Organic, Conventional

2) By End User: Food & Beverages, Nutraceuticals & Baby Food, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals

3) By Product: Plain, Flavored

4) By Packaging Form: Carton, Bottle

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Oat Milk Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Oat Milk Market Defined?

Oat milk is a plant-based beverage made by liquefying oats. It is lactose-free and commonly used as a substitute for dairy milk in preparing coffee, tea, smoothies, and health drinks. Oats are easy to grow, which makes oat milk more affordable and consistently available throughout the year.

The Oat Milk Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Oat Milk Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Oat Milk Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into oat milk market size, oat milk market drivers and trends, oat milk competitors' revenues, and oat milk market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

