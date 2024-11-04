Ukraine, Lithuania Sign Memorandum On Joint Production Of Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Lithuania Rustem Umerov and Laurinas Kasciunas and of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin signed a memorandum on the joint production of UAVs, ammunition, and EW equipment.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I was honored to welcome my good friend and reliable ally, Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurynas Kasčiūnas to Kyiv. Together with my Lithuanian colleague and Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin, we signed a document aimed at strengthening our defenders on the battlefield. This is a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Lithuania, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine on cooperation in the defense industry. In particular, the Memorandum provides for the joint production of UAVs and components for them, ammunition and spare parts, EW equipment, and the development of advanced technologies,” Umerov said.

Umerov thanked Lithuania and personally Minister Kasčiūnas for comprehensive support to Ukraine.

hands over equipment to Ukraine as part of demining coalitio

“Lithuania is our loyal friend, which helps us diplomatically, economically and, most importantly, militarily,” Umerov emphasized.

He also said that at the meeting they discussed certain ways to deepen cooperation. Among the topics discussed were plans for 2025 aimed at further military assistance for Ukraine.