UN Chief Urges Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Gueterres demanded on Monday speeding up achieving Sustainable Development Goals, addressing inequality and providing safe houses to all at reasonable prices.

In a speech read out during the opening of the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF) hosted by Egypt, Gueterres stressed the need of backing developing countries for planning and building safe, healthy and sustainable cities.

Cities are not only a robust motivation for social and economic development, but also for sustainable solutions, he said.

Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, and a number of leaders and premiers, as well as UN and international high-level delegations attended the event. Kuwait is partaking in the forum with a delegation led by representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anaclaudia Rossbach said urban societies pay much attention to this issue since launching this forum, which attracts many of institutions, stakeholders and sectors.

She expressed hope that the forum would achieve communication and change into urban societies, praising Egypt's efforts made to host the forum.

Also, The Hague mayor and head of world association for municipal governments Jan van Zanen said the forum comes at a time when the world is witnessing conflicts and wars that affect negatively urban societies.

He noted that challenges facing urban development necessitates cooperation of all to address them and enhance future commitments to be honored.

He pointed to reciprocal efforts with the UN to develop human settlements in a sustainable manner through carrying out urban agendas.

The forum discusses the key role played by local action in accelerating progress towards urban sustainability and relevant topics.

It includes over 500 sessions and workshops on varied topics in this regard to speed up implementing the new cities' agenda, and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. (end)

