Fibrogen To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, (NASDAQ: FGEN) will announce third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, November 12 after the close. FibroGen will also conduct a call on that day at 5:00 PM Eastern Time with the community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.

Conference Call and Webcast

Toll-free: 1-877-300-8521

International investors: 1-412-317-6026

Webcast: Click here

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the“Events and Presentation” page under the Investors section on the FibroGen website.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZOTM) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) and a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted for review by the China Health Authority. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker, FG-3180. In addition, FibroGen has expanded its research and development portfolio to include two immuno-oncology product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors. For more information, please visit .

For Investor Inquiries:

David DeLucia, CFA

Vice President of Corporate FP&A / Investor Relations

...