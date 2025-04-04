Chinese Ambassador Underscores Media's Role In Fortifying Sino-Jordanian Bonds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 4 (Petra) -- Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong has articulated the indispensable role of journalists and media professionals in deepening the bilateral relationship between China and Jordan, fostering a climate conducive to shared prosperity and mutual understanding.At a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Amman, celebrating Eid al-Fitr with esteemed Jordanian and Chinese media figures, Ambassador Chen expressed a fervent aspiration for enhanced media collaboration, particularly in the burgeoning fields of digital journalism, artificial intelligence, and professional development.He lauded the steady and robust trajectory of Sino-Jordanian cooperation across diverse sectors, including economy, trade, investment, energy, education, and culture, attributing this progress to the strategic vision of both nations' leadership.Significant milestones, such as the signing of the Belt and Road Initiative cooperation memorandum, the successful completion of the Chinese-funded Salt-Al-Arda road rehabilitation project, the burgeoning Chinese investments in Jordan's ceramics and garment industries, and the introduction of rich Chinese cultural performances, underscored the vitality of this partnership.Ambassador Chen highlighted the personal and professional fulfillment experienced by numerous Chinese and Jordanian youths in their respective "second homes," and the burgeoning exchange of business delegations, aimed at cultivating mutually beneficial commercial ventures.He referenced President Xi Jinping's recent affirmation that "trust in China is trust in the future," delivered to international business leaders in Beijing.The ambassador announced China's commitment to implementing further facilitative measures for foreign investors, tourists, and students, thereby strengthening the bridge of cultural and economic exchange between the two nations, and urged media outlets to amplify awareness of these initiatives.He underscored the harmonious alignment of Chinese and Jordanian perspectives on the Palestinian question and other pressing regional and international issues, reiterating China's steadfast support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.He reaffirmed China's conviction in the two-state solution as the sole viable path to peace and its unequivocal rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians and the resolution of the Palestinian issue at the expense of regional stability."We stand united in providing humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and advocate for enhanced regional solidarity to forge a future determined by the region's own aspirations," Ambassador Chen stated.He emphasized that the aligned positions of China and Jordan reflect the collective aspirations of the Global South, expressing optimism for amplified collaboration between Chinese and Jordanian media to articulate their shared vision for a just and equitable international order.The ambassador announced the Chinese Embassy's commitment to providing increased opportunities for Jordanian journalists and media professionals to explore China, citing the successful facilitation of over 600 Jordanian visits last year, underscoring China's rapid transformation and dynamic cultural landscape.He conveyed China's unwavering confidence in its continued economic growth, comprehensive reforms, and technological advancements, reaffirming its commitment to global engagement and shared prosperity."China remains an open and welcoming nation, eager to share its vast market and emerging opportunities with the world," he asserted.Ambassador Chen emphasized China's commitment to its role as a responsible global power, advocating for peaceful development, fairness, and justice, and promoting high-quality Belt and Road Initiative cooperation and global initiatives aimed at fostering stability and building a shared future for humanity.He underscored the pivotal role of media in presenting an accurate and nuanced portrayal of China to the Jordanian populace.He noted the significance of this year, marking the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between China and Jordan, with both nations embarking on comprehensive modernization journeys.He stressed the imperative of their partnership in this endeavor, highlighting the media's crucial role in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.