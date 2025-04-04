403
HMC Provides Critical Emergency, Ambulance Aid During Eid Holidays
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) continued its impressive services during Eid al-Fitr while handling the emergency cases. The Emergency Department received 2,208 cases during the first three days of Eid al-Fitr.
Dr Aisha al-Sada, resident physician at the Emergency Department of Hamad General Hospital, told local Arabic daily Arrayah that these cases included the patients who visited the emergency wing to treat accident injuries.
Some of the cases, according to her, were caused by abdominal pain and digestive problems. Also, cases of infections and high temperatures were reported. Cases of chest pain, dizziness and vertigo were also dealt with.
The number of cases, reported on the first day, stood at 611 while a total of 799 and 798 cases were received at the Emergency Department on the second and third days of Eid al-Fitr, respectively.
Dr al-Sada advised people to maintain food safety, adhere to restrict sugar intake and select the right foods.“Viruses are spreading during this period, which requires caution,” she said. She urged patients with infections to avoid contact with others, especially the elderly, who have weak immunity. She also urged the public to adhere to traffic regulations to avoid accidents.
She said that the number of emergency cases during Eid al-Fitr this year is lower than the previous years as the awareness campaigns had helped direct non-urgent cases to the primary healthcare centres (PHCCs) reducing the pressure on the Emergency Department and improving the quality of services provided to severe cases.
The Paediatric Emergency Centre at Al Sadd and the emergency wings at other PHCCs and hospitals received a total of 5,146 cases on the first three days of Eid al-Fitr. Dr Mohamed al-Amri, head of the Paediatric Department and director of Paediatric Emergency at HMC, said some of these cases included gastroenteritis and respiratory infections.
He advised parents of children with diabetes to keep them away from sweets and ensure they receive the necessary doses of insulin. He urged them to be careful in play areas, whether it is for injuries or other problems that may occur. The Ambulance Service at HMC attended to a total of 1,271 cases during the first three days of Eid al-Fitr. Ali Darwish, assistant executive director of the Ambulance Service, said these cases included traffic accidents and some were transported by air ambulance.
There has been a decrease in the calls received by the Ambulance Service due to community awareness and the co-operation of road users, he added.
