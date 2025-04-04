403
Qatar Slams False Media Reports
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has strongly condemned 'the statements published by some journalists and media outlets alleging that Qatar has made financial payments to undermine the efforts of Egypt or any of the mediators involved in the ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel.'
This came in a statement issued yesterday from Qatar's International Media Office in response to false media reports regarding ongoing mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel.
Qatar affirmed that“these allegations are baseless and serve only the agendas of those who seek to sabotage the mediation efforts and undermine relations between nations.
“They also represent a new development in the ongoing misinformation campaign that is attempting to divert attention away from the humanitarian suffering and perpetuate the politicisation of the war.
“Qatar warns against these individuals becoming embroiled in matters that serve no purpose other than to derail mediation efforts and exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people.
“Qatar remains committed to its humanitarian and diplomatic role as a mediator between the relevant parties to end this devastating war and is working closely with Egypt in our efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire and protect civilian lives.
“Qatar commends Egypt's pivotal role in this critical matter, as both sides engage in daily co-operation and co-ordination to ensure the success of joint mediation efforts aimed at achieving regional stability.
“Qatar reiterates that mediation efforts must remain free of politicisation and distortion, and that the priority remains alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, protecting civilians, and achieving a just and sustainable settlement based on the two-state solution.”
