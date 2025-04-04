403
Lusail Sky Festival Dazzles
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) All roads led to the Al Saad Plaza in Lusail City for the much anticipated Lusail Sky Festival, which began on Thursday and will run until on Saturday from 4pm to 10pm.
The three-day event, unveiled by Visit Qatar, in collaboration with Qatari Diar, is part of an exciting lineup of artistic and musical events to add more colour and adventure for holidaymakers visiting various tourist destinations in the country. Entry is free.
Yesterday's festival kicked-off with a daring sky exhibition by the Lekhwiya Parachute Jumpers, followed by breathtaking performances and contrails from Europe's top-notch pilots, including the Scandinavian Airshow Wingwalk, the aerial acrobatics of Artur Kielak, Phoenix Paramotor Display Team, Bushcat Demo Team, airborne pyrotechnics, skywriting demonstrations by the Skytexter formation, and the Scandinavian Ragnarok Team Show.
In between the aerial performances, visitors were treated to dances, mini parade, and roving installations, as well as an exhibition showcasing classic airplanes. The Visit Qatar hot air balloon also enthralled spectators with a brief night glow.
The Poseidon waterscreen and the First Laser show ushered in the nighttime activities. This was followed by the Phoenix Paramotors, Bushcat Demo Team, Scandinavian Airshow, and the GROBS grande finale Intro Scandinavian Airborne Pyrotechnics.
Touted as the largest event of its kind in the region, the inaugural Lusail Sky Festival will culminate tomorrow with a grand finale of fireworks, Poseidon waterscreen laser show, and laser show.
Throughout the festival, spectators will enjoy a spectacular series of open-air activities, including skydiving demonstrations, nightly synchronised laser and fireworks displays with music and light effects, and a spectacular drone show featuring over 3,000 illuminated drones and 150 pyrotechnic-equipped aircraft, creating captivating nighttime imagery.
Aside from the aerial performances, visitors can also enjoy the food zone, which features 14 food trucks and carts for a wide range of culinary delights. The entertainment theatre also features live performances and many other family-friendly activities.
