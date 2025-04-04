403
Eid Lunch With Truck Drivers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tea Talk – Qatar, an expat group from Mahe in southern India, celebrated Eid al-Fitr by serving lunch to nearly 70 drivers from 50 trucks at Doha Industrial Area and Abu Samra border on the first day of Eid. The drivers were from countries such as India, Pakistan, the UAE, Afghanistan, Egypt, Jordan and Bangladesh. Group members Manmmadhan, Shuhaib, Lilar, Fahad, Thaju, Rahim, Sibi, Shajahan, Wahid, Jayaprakash J P, Faizal K, Sonesh and Faisal Mahe interacted with the drivers.
