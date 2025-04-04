403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eid Mulaqat Organised
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar KMCC Kasaragod District Committee organised an Eid Mulaqat on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. Organised by workers from the district, the event saw many expatriates participating with their families and sending out a message of unity and love. World KMCC vice-president S A M Basheer inaugurated the programme. District President Lukman Talankara presided. M P Shafi Haji, Adam Kunji Talankara, Sameer, Siddique Maniyampara, Ali Cherur, Shanif Paika, Zakir Eriyal, Abdul Rahiman Eriyal, Mansoor Trikaripur, Razaq, Harris Eriyal, Anwar, Anwar Trikaripur and other district, mandal, panchayat and municipal office bearers and activists attended. Several leaders spoke, sharing the message of Eid. The event concluded with an Eid feast.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment