Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Naval Force, Royal Boats Command Thwart Infiltration Attempt

Naval Force, Royal Boats Command Thwart Infiltration Attempt


2025-04-04 02:02:21
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra)-- On one of its seafronts, the Royal Navy and Boats Command prevented an incursion attempt into Jordanian territorial waters on Friday.
After the Maritime Operations Center discovered someone trying to swim into Jordanian territorial waters, the matter was handled, the source stated. The infiltrator was captured and turned over to the appropriate authorities after rapid response navy vessels were sent to the scene right away.
The source stressed that anyone who dares to interfere with Jordanian national security will be stopped by the Royal Navy and Boats, which will use all available force and firmness to combat any infiltration or smuggling effort across the Kingdom's maritime frontiers.

MENAFN04042025000117011021ID1109391542

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search