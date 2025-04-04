Naval Force, Royal Boats Command Thwart Infiltration Attempt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra)-- On one of its seafronts, the Royal Navy and Boats Command prevented an incursion attempt into Jordanian territorial waters on Friday.After the Maritime Operations Center discovered someone trying to swim into Jordanian territorial waters, the matter was handled, the source stated. The infiltrator was captured and turned over to the appropriate authorities after rapid response navy vessels were sent to the scene right away.The source stressed that anyone who dares to interfere with Jordanian national security will be stopped by the Royal Navy and Boats, which will use all available force and firmness to combat any infiltration or smuggling effort across the Kingdom's maritime frontiers.