Punjab Heading For Bumper Wheat Crop Of 124 Lakh Metric Tons, Says Minister

Chandigarh, April 4 (IANS) Saying Punjab is heading for a bumper wheat crop, state Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday stressed the government has made preparations to facilitate over eight lakh farmers during the ongoing wheat procurement season.

After chairing a review meeting with officials from four districts - Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kataruchak told the media that Punjab "is set to witness a bumper wheat crop this year with a target procurement of 124 lakh metric tons".

He said the government has already secured a cash credit limit of Rs 28,894 crore for wheat procurement, and 99 per cent of the required 'bardana' (sacks) has been arranged, alongside sufficient space and crates for efficient storage.

To cater to the massive arrival of crops, the government has established 1,864 purchase centres (mandis) across the state, where farmers can sell their wheat. In light of the bumper crop, around 600 temporary purchase centres have also been set up.

Kataruchak assured the farmers that they would receive payments within 24 hours of procurement, with the government setting the minimum support price (MSP) at Rs 2,425 per quintal.

Disclosing district-specific procurement targets, he said over 3.14 lakh metric tons of wheat is expected to arrive in Hoshiarpur, while Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar will contribute 5.25 lakh metric tons, 3.61 lakh metric tons, and 2.64 lakh metric tons, respectively.

The minister emphasised the government's commitment to purchasing every single grain brought by farmers, stressing that no negligence would be tolerated in the procurement process.

He highlighted the government's efforts over the past three years to streamline wheat and paddy procurement operations. In the review meeting, Kataruchak also examined facilities for farmers, including cleanliness, drinking water availability, lighting, and sheds at the marketing yards. He directed the officials to remain present in their respective 'mandis' throughout the season to ensure farmers face no hardships during this period.