K'taka BJP MLA Claims Phone Tapping By Political Rivals

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 4 (IANS) Karnataka BJP MLA Shivaraj Patil has alleged that his phone is being tapped and his location tracked through the Police Department at the behest of his political rivals.

Responding to the claims, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that action would be taken against those involved in any such illegal surveillance.

The development came to light after a video of a conversation between BJP MLA Patil and Raichur SP M. Puttamadaiah went viral on social media.

In the video, MLA Patil is seen telling SP Puttamadaiah that he is aware his phone has been tapped at least 70 times and that his movements are being tracked.

"They go to the police and are getting my phone tapped, violating all rules. This is the situation in the state. If this is my plight, imagine the situation of the common people," MLA Patil said in the video.

Sources stated that the video clip was recorded during a conversation between MLA Patil and SP Puttamadaiah following an overnight protest held on April 1 in Raichur. The protest was organised to condemn the death of a man who allegedly died due to police torture.

Responding to the allegations, Parameshwara said he would gather information from the District Superintendent of Police, the Zonal IGP, and the DGP.

"I will speak to the SP and the IGP. If such an incident has occurred, we will investigate why it happened, under what circumstances, and who gave the permission. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka also weighed in on the issue, referencing the recent honeytrap allegations involving Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna. He accused the Congress government of surveillance and phone tapping of lawmakers, including those from the opposition.

"This government is 100 per cent involved in phone tapping. Earlier, we and Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy had spoken about this issue. Now, even ruling party MLAs are making these allegations. What more proof do you need? To eliminate political opponents, phones of both ruling and opposition party leaders are being tapped," Ashoka charged.