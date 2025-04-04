403
King Meets With Bulgarian PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Sofia, Apr. 4 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in Sofia on Friday, met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov.
His Majesty emphasised the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Bulgaria, as well as Jordan's readiness to expand cooperation with Bulgaria across various fields.
The King commended Bulgaria's efforts in hosting the Aqaba Process meetings in partnership with Jordan, and its role in enhancing coordination between countries and organizations to address common challenges.
The meeting attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy addressed the most pressing developments in the Middle East, particularly the dire situation in Gaza and the West Bank.
His Majesty stressed the need to achieve a comprehensive calm in the region, starting with stopping Israel's war on Gaza, reinstating the ceasefire, and resuming the flow of humanitarian aid.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Bulgaria Mutaz Khasawneh attended the meeting.
