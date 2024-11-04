LEAP Innovations Launches LEAP Learning Frameworktm 2024 To Further Support Districts In Personalizing Learning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The LEAP FrameworkTM 2024

- Bror Saxberg, Founder of LearningForge LLCCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LEAP Innovations is proud to announce the relaunch of its groundbreaking LEAP Learning FrameworkTM , now updated for 2024. Originally released in 2016, the LEAP Learning FrameworkTM has served as a vital resource for educators seeking to transform their classrooms through personalized learning. LEAP Innovations defines personalized learning through the construct of the four components of the LEAP Learning Framework; personalized learning is focused on, led with, and demonstrated by the learner, and is connected to career-relevant, real-world skills and opportunities. This updated edition of the framework builds upon the foundation of the original framework, integrating and evolving best practices to help schools and districts to create more robust personalized learning experiences. With renewed focus on deeper learning and elevated voice, the framework outlines opportunities to meet the unique needs of every student to drive achievement.Since its initial launch, the LEAP Learning FrameworkTM has been widely adopted by districts and schools across the country. The 2024 edition builds on this success by providing a comprehensive set of tools and actionable strategies to complement the work educators are already doing, aligning with district-wide efforts to create more personalized, student-centered environments."Personalized learning has come a long way since LEAP first introduced the LEAP Learning FrameworkTM. We've seen a growing number of districts embrace this approach, and the 2024 version of the framework is designed to meet educators where they are today." said Scott Frauenheim, CEO of LEAP Innovations. "The updated framework offers new approaches to enhance instructional practices, evolve to meet student needs, and provide better resources and opportunities in student learning experiences. This includes harnessing technology and AI to offer even more practical strategies and insights, ensuring that all students can thrive in a learning environment tailored to their needs, strengths, and interests."The LEAP Learning FrameworkTMTM 2024 continues to emphasize the four core components of personalized learning: . Learner Focused: Learners are empowered to holistically understand their needs, strengths, and interests . Learner Led: Learners are entrusted to take ownership of their learning . Learner Demonstrated: Learners can progress toward grade-level standards at their own pace based on demonstrated mastery . Learner Connected: Learning transcends location in relevant and valued ways, connected to learners' families, educators, communities, and networks.Designed in collaboration with the LEAP Research Advisory Council, the LEAP Learning FrameworkTM 2024 provides an actionable roadmap for schools to create learning environments where every student can succeed. "We believe that every learner deserves a personalized learning experience that helps them reach their full potential," shared Bror Saxberg, Founder of LearningForge LLC. "This framework not only builds on years of classroom experience but also brings together the latest research and best practices to guide schools and districts toward sustainable, transformative change."The LEAP Learning FrameworkTM 2024 is part of LEAP's broader suite of tools and services, including LEAP Learning Surveys to measure classroom, school, and district personalized learning implementation aimed at helping educators measure and implement personalized learning practices in classrooms. The framework is available now to all educators, with accompanying workshops and programming to support implementation and integration into existing school and district goals.For more information about the LEAP Learning FrameworkTM 2024, please visit

